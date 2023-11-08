BIG FM’s festive campaign ‘Super Duper Dhamaka’ is back with Sonu Sood as India’s next shopping partner

Embracing the festive spirit, it is the time of the year when people are eagerly excited to shop to their heart’s content. Taking the shopping experience a notch higher, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, returns with Season 2 of its celebrated campaign 'Super Duper Dhamaka'. With the tagline ‘Khelte Khelte Shopping Karega India’, the campaign this year introduces an innovative and dynamic concept - a gamified sale that combines the excitement of the stock market with the joy of retail shopping. The radio network has roped in Bollywood star Sonu Sood, who is the face of the campaign and India's next shopping partner.