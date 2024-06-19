BIG FM's 'Jal Andolan' campaign combats water wastage, distributes conserved water to drought-affected areas

Sunil Kumaran, COO of BIG FM, shared his views on the campaign, stating, "The need for water is perpetual for all. As demand rises and the population grows, conserving not only water but all natural resources has become crucial. Through ‘Jal Andolan,’ we aimed to further emphasise the importance of mindful water consumption and thereby the needs for its conservation. I would like to extend my gratitude towards all the dignitaries who supported this initiative; their influence is vital in fostering a healthier environment for those without access to fresh water.”