BIG FM’s pioneering self-service platform ‘BuyAdsOnBigFM.com’

As the entire nation braves through the impact of the lockdown, various corporates are relying on different trusted digital platforms that have come to the fore in helping industries and employees to continue operations in an uninterrupted manner. On its part, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is facilitating advertisers and entrepreneurs to book ads online through their distinctive self-service platform ‘BuyAdsOnBigFM.com’. A market leader in its space, Big FM’s portal helps advertisers make requests for jingles, strategize media plans, place orders and transact online without any distress. The platform is a testament to the radio network embracing technology and implementing innovative solutions to stay ahead of the game.
Along with offering advertisers a platform where they can easily book ads online, the platform also boasts of an easy-to-use interface that enhances the customer experience. Coupled with timely upgrades, it features a dashboard for ad rates, invoices & broadcast certificates and online payment options, allowing advertisers to access a host of options in no time at the click of a button. Catering to diverse cities spanning the length and breadth of the country, the website features different kinds of packages which are categorized as per the city and its requirements. Further expanding its reach and tapping into the vast user base of mobile-app users, ‘BuyAdsOnBigFM.com’ will soon be available as an app on IOS and Android platforms.
Being ever-present to the advertiser at all times and assisting them, the platform in near future will allow them to contact a 24/7 call center and chatbots in case they have any queries. Adding to list of novel customer-centric features, the radio network will also recruit direct selling agents that further enhances the seamless experience that ‘BuyAdsOnBigFM.com’ provides.
Commenting on the same, Asheesh Chatterjee, chief financial officer and chief business officer, BIG FM, said, “Keeping the customer at the core of everything that we stand for, BuyadsonBigfm.com provides advertisers and agencies a seamless user experience that enables them to request for jingles, buy ad inventories and make an online payment. As a leading and responsible brand in the industry, the onus lies on us to provide our partners and concerned stakeholders a platform where they can operate seamlessly. Being a crucial part of our digital transformation journey, one that enhances our customer service, we are happy to have curated a portal that assists them in such times.”
Abraham Thomas, chief executive officer, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, further added, “In the unforeseen circumstances that the world currently faces, it has been the embracing of technology that has seen businesses and industries continue their operations and stay ahead of the curve. We too, intend to do so and showcase the latest of innovativeness through our offerings. With the power of the digital medium known to all, it was a vital decision to facilitate a platform that enables our advertisers and agencies to continue business in a hassle-free manner. In such times, it is important to help businesses run, keep the economy going and we, at BIG FM, are happy to have played a telling role in this process through our ‘BuyAdsOnBIGFM.com’ platform. With a host of purpose-driven brands now having access to the portal, we look forward to some interesting collaborations and forging long-lasting alliances.”
(We got this information in a press release.)