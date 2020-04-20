BIG FM’s pioneering self-service platform ‘BuyAdsOnBigFM.com’

Abraham Thomas, chief executive officer, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, further added, “In the unforeseen circumstances that the world currently faces, it has been the embracing of technology that has seen businesses and industries continue their operations and stay ahead of the curve. We too, intend to do so and showcase the latest of innovativeness through our offerings. With the power of the digital medium known to all, it was a vital decision to facilitate a platform that enables our advertisers and agencies to continue business in a hassle-free manner. In such times, it is important to help businesses run, keep the economy going and we, at BIG FM, are happy to have played a telling role in this process through our ‘BuyAdsOnBIGFM.com’ platform. With a host of purpose-driven brands now having access to the portal, we look forward to some interesting collaborations and forging long-lasting alliances.”