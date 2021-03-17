Big Ganga brings the most colorful splash of music and entertainment this Holi with its festive offering ‘Faguaa 2021’

The two-hour musical show, clubbed with storytelling, will witness the biggest names of the Bhojpuri industry coming together for the celebration this year.
Marching into the month of Holi, which is known as Faguaa in the Purvanchal region, owing to its immense significance, sees one eagerly await one of the biggest festivals in the country. Having a penchant for serving its ardent viewers the very best of entertainment on these auspicious occasions, BIG Ganga has gone on to become the one-stop destination for audiences at every festival. Leaving no stone unturned in adding immense colour in the lives of its viewers, the channel is once again all set to bring a melodious Holi special line-up for its viewers with Faguaa 2021.The celebration of Faguaa will be weaved around a specific theme to make it more engaging and entertaining. Regaling its audience wholeheartedly, the two-hour musical show, clubbed with storytelling, will see the biggest names of the Bhojpuri industry coming together for this year’s celebration.
Big Ganga’s Faguaa is one of the marquee festive properties on the channel and taking the legacy forward, the gala celebrations this year will feature two hours of rib-tickling moments, singing and dance performances. With an entertaining core theme, Faguaa will make for an unforgettable celebration that will engross viewers right from the very beginning.
Over the past 3 years, Big Ganga’s Faguaa slot has always performed more than double in the Bhojpuri category and its own platform with the Avg. performance ratings of Faguaa being more than 0.75 TVR (Nccs 2+, BH, U+R).The celebrations in the past have witnessed the biggest celebrity associations across the industry with stars like Mika Singh, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari among others mesmerizing audiences with their performances. In what is a fitting testament to the event’s popularity, the previous edition of Faguaa witnessed more than a thousand LIVE spectators at this single-day event.
Amarpreet Singh Saini, Business Head, ZEE Biskope and Big Ganga said, “Faguaa is one of the biggest celebrations in the region and we, at BIG Ganga, with our property, have created a legacy which has left behind its mark on the hearts and minds of our ardent fans. This year is going to be even more special as our offering, which is based on a specific theme, will see audiences revel in the Bhojpuri celebrations.”
BIG Ganga has consistently upped the game of entertainment for its viewers through its offerings while also engaging with them. The channel is known for entertaining the audience with its unique content all around the year while adding value in their lives through family-oriented offerings, festive events and shows like Jai Chhathi Mai, MemSaab no 1 etc. With more and more in the bucket to offer, the channel is redefining entertainment and original content for its regional audience through a recently launched family game show Muraitha Maidaan and a few other upcoming offerings.
