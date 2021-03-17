Big Ganga brings the most colorful splash of music and entertainment this Holi with its festive offering ‘Faguaa 2021’

Marching into the month of Holi, which is known as Faguaa in the Purvanchal region, owing to its immense significance, sees one eagerly await one of the biggest festivals in the country. Having a penchant for serving its ardent viewers the very best of entertainment on these auspicious occasions, BIG Ganga has gone on to become the one-stop destination for audiences at every festival. Leaving no stone unturned in adding immense colour in the lives of its viewers, the channel is once again all set to bring a melodious Holi special line-up for its viewers with Faguaa 2021.The celebration of Faguaa will be weaved around a specific theme to make it more engaging and entertaining. Regaling its audience wholeheartedly, the two-hour musical show, clubbed with storytelling, will see the biggest names of the Bhojpuri industry coming together for this year’s celebration.