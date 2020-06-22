BIG Ganga launches ‘Yoga Futurefit’ show on International Yoga Day

The fitness show was telecast on June 21 on BIG Ganga's Facebook page TV channel.
BIG Ganga, ZEE Entertainment Enterprise Limited’s No. 1 Bhojpuri General Entertainment Channel in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Purvanchal, launched a morning show to promote healthy living. Celebrating the occasion of International Yoga Day, the channel launched a fitness show ‘Yoga Futurefit’ to motivate viewers to take up the habit of Yoga to reduce their anxiety and keep their mental health at check. The two-hour show went live on June 21 on BIG Ganga's Facebook page.
Advocating the benefits of the practice, Yoga Futurefit featured Yoga Guru Suneel Singh. Joining him on the show was Yoga enthusiast Nidhi Jha. The duo came together to speak about the benefits of Yoga and gave viewers tips to make their future fit and healthy. Helping the audience make the smart and healthy lifestyle choice, these two experts taught Yoga postures to viewers that can be practiced at home.
Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head, ZEEL said, “We have always kept our audience at the very core of what we stand for and elevated their mood during festivities, celebrations, or such testing times. In our endeavour to eliminate the current anxiety and negativity that we see, we curated this initiative to help our viewers maintain calm and a healthy lifestyle. Yoga has always been a relaxing exercise that has many benefits and through this activity, we would want to urge our audience to incorporate it as part of their daily routine and move towards a healthier future. We would also like to thank Suneel Singh and Nidhi Jha for taking time out and helping our viewers.”
Amarpreet Singh Saini, Business Head, BIG Ganga and ZEE Biskope said, “We always give importance to the wellbeing of society and reiterate the same through each of our shows and offerings. YOGA FUTUREFIT is yet another initiative by us to instill a sense of how important is it to lead a healthy and happy life. As people cannot go to gyms or go out for their regular walks, Yoga is a perfect workout which we all can follow at home at present and long after the lockdown ends.”
The property is supported through 360-degree marketing campaign where TV channels BIG Ganga and ZEE Biskope ran a promo and which will further be amplified through graphical support.
