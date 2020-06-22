BIG Ganga launches ‘Yoga Futurefit’ show on International Yoga Day

Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head, ZEEL said, “We have always kept our audience at the very core of what we stand for and elevated their mood during festivities, celebrations, or such testing times. In our endeavour to eliminate the current anxiety and negativity that we see, we curated this initiative to help our viewers maintain calm and a healthy lifestyle. Yoga has always been a relaxing exercise that has many benefits and through this activity, we would want to urge our audience to incorporate it as part of their daily routine and move towards a healthier future. We would also like to thank Suneel Singh and Nidhi Jha for taking time out and helping our viewers.”