Big Oh Tech appoints Asma Khan as Engineering Director

She has completed her Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science from Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh in 2012 & soon after that, she was hired by an IT company where she strived and performed phenomenally well in highly demanding environment, handling complex responsibilities such as project development, technical architecture & Consulting, team mentorship, and client handling and was soon promoted to Senior Tech Lead. She indeed showcases the best way of transition from an Assistant Developer to a senior tech lead and now to an engineer director.