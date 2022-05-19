Big Oh Tech appoints Asma Khan as Engineering Director

As the company scales to meet the growing demand for its development platform, Big Oh announces Asma Khan as an engineering director. An accomplished leader with several years of experience in engineering, software development & innovation across startups and hyper-scale giants. Asma has a proven track record in scaling business-critical applications at high-growth companies in disruptive markets.
During her tenure with BigOh, Asma has been responsible for various significant product developments within the organization. She has additionally taken the lead in architecting and executing important projects for marquee clients such as Airtel, Paytm, Jio and many other international brands. She is a detail-oriented person and a problem-solver, capable of managing multiple programs from concept to fruition.
She has completed her Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science from Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh in 2012 & soon after that, she was hired by an IT company where she strived and performed phenomenally well in highly demanding environment, handling complex responsibilities such as project development, technical architecture & Consulting, team mentorship, and client handling and was soon promoted to Senior Tech Lead. She indeed showcases the best way of transition from an Assistant Developer to a senior tech lead and now to an engineer director.
On honoring her with the role Asma says "I'm extremely excited about the new role offered to me and I'll definitely prove full justice to it." She thanked her teammates for their tremendous hard work & dedication. She also expresses her gratitude to her colleagues for expressing their trust in her work & for their words of appreciation.
Vijay Rustogi, Managing Director of the company, congratulates Asma on her achievement and said "this year we aim to empower our clients & partners with high-end technology solutions led by artificial intelligence & machine learning. Asma's deep proficiency in programmatic development will assist us to give a better product to our end clients which will not only enhance their business but will also optimize business outcomes in a transparent & secure way"
(We got this information in a press release).