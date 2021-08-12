Bigg Boss OTT opens its digital-first exclusive season on Voot with 8 sponsors

Elaborating on the sponsorships, Gourav Rakshit, chief operating officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “Bigg Boss has grown to become a celebrated proposition for brands to connect and engage with viewers. Given the multi-touchpoint offering, the interest the show generates is unlike any other. The diverse brands that have come onboard as sponsors, some of whom have joined the Bigg Boss family for the first time in this exciting edition, is testimony to popularity of Bigg Boss and the wide appeal of the Voot platform. We are excited to be working closely with them to create an ‘Over The Top experience’ for their audiences as well.”