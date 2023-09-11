Bingo!’s Rap Angle with AHA Indian Idol

The brand joined forces with aha Telugu Indian Idol season two’s top six contestants to bring a rap anthem that brings out madness.
Bingo! The snacking brand known for its innovative and crazy flavors, Mad Angles, has collaborated with aha, the 100% Telugu OTT platform, to present an electrifying collaboration to set your playlist on fire! Get ready to groove, laugh and snack with “The Mad Song”. The brand joined forces with aha Telugu Indian Idol season two’s top six contestants to bring a rap anthem that brings out your madness.
But wait! There's more! You'll be blown away by the crazy angle of this song! The song is being produced by your favorite Roll Rida, whose magnetic charisma and infectiousness are impossible to resist! The Mad Angles song isn't just a song but an experience that captures the madness that the brand represents. It's a celebration of youth, music and the irresistible joy of snacking! So whether you're on the move, chilling with your friends, or looking for another excuse to break out into a dance - tune into aha Telugu Indian Idol's Mad song to snack with style.
“We are delighted to collaborate with ITC BINGO! MAD ANGLES. Its our yet another successful initiative towards becoming a one stop solutions platform for brands looking to reach out and engage with APT audiences. ‘Mad angles’ is a rap song ensured to uplift the mood. Through our Telugu Indian Idol finalists' voice and Roll Rida's grace, we have created a song that is sure to bring smiles”- Nitin Burman- Head Non Subscription Revenue, aha OTT
“Bingo, is a brand which is synonymous with all things fun and quirky. We are thrilled to partner with AHA to create a one-of-a-kind rap song with the top contestants of Telugu Indian Idol and Roll Rida. Its electrifying music and lyrics is sure to become a favourite number amongst our young audience”. – Suresh Chand - VP, head of marketing, Snacks Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods Division.