Bisleri introduces Direct Home Delivery Service

The company has also heightened its preventive measures across all its Plants to safeguard the health of its employees and distributors:

· At each Plant entry gate, each individual is monitored for his/ her body temperature and those exceeding 99° F are strictly denied entry.

· Sanitizers are placed at each entry point and exit points wherein the staff member entering has to sanitize his/her hands thoroughly.

· Wearing protective equipment and use of sanitizer on production floor was already in practice and will be extended to all areas of the plant.

· Personal hygiene policy is displayed in all productions units and compliance is strictly monitored.

· As Ozone has disinfecting and sanitizing properties, Ozone circulation is being released at regular intervals.

· Our distributors, Plant workers, Forklift Operators, Truck Drivers and Loaders have been sensitized about the criticality of the situation and trained to maintain hygiene practices.

· Sanitizers are being provided to distributors interacting with consumers directly.

· Masks and clean set of T-shirts are being provided for all the delivery staff.

· All distribution vehicles are washed with soap solution externally and sprayed with IPA internally.