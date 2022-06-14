BL Agro’s Nourish launches campaign #HarThaliNutritionWali

Nourish plans to extend its vision to the southern market as well.
Nourish, a food products company under the aegis of BL Agro, has launched a campaign #HarThaliNutritionWali, an initiative to promote better nutritional access to the people of the country. The campaign is recently launched across social media and through multiple hoardings across North India. Company’s brand ambassador and Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty is seen on the social media and outdoor hoardings promoting the value of eating good and nutritional food, highlighting the goodness of Nourish.
The multiple forms of malnutrition such as micronutrient deficiency, under nutrition, overweight and obesity are all due to poor access to food and particularly nutritious food.
“For Nourish, keeping health and nutrition of the people who trust us is a priority. As a brand we want to make sure that the nation consumes food in the most nutritious form. We believe that instead of opting for supplements, including right nutrition in your everyday meal is the way forward for a healthy living. While we’re focusing on the nutritional aspect, we are also ensuring hygienic operations. With a strong retailer network and a 50-year legacy, we've undeniably earned the customer's trust and hope to deliver the same across the nation. With HarThaliNutritionWali, we want every consumer to have the right access to healthy - nutritious food”, says Richa Khandelwal, brand spokesperson, BL Agro.
Commenting on the initiative, Ashish Khandelwal, managing director, BL Agro says, “the right to good nutrition should be considered as a human right by itself. We found that most people lack nutritious choices due to lack of awareness and the affordability factor. When we promise good nutrition, we also understand that there a socio-economic factor involved. Keeping this in mind, we have mapped a selected range of groceries that fulfil most nutrition checklists and have decided to reduce the price by 10-15% for better offerings. Through #HarThaliNutritionWali campaign, we hope to support the government’s mission of making nutrition accessible to every citizen.”
The brand aims to raise awareness about the rising health issues and alter the behavior of adoption of fast food among the masses while providing healthier- nutritious options.
Tapping on the brand awareness and consumer loyalty within the essential groceries category, brand Nourish is now planning to extend its vision to the southern market as well.