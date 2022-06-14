BL Agro’s Nourish launches campaign #HarThaliNutritionWali

“For Nourish, keeping health and nutrition of the people who trust us is a priority. As a brand we want to make sure that the nation consumes food in the most nutritious form. We believe that instead of opting for supplements, including right nutrition in your everyday meal is the way forward for a healthy living. While we’re focusing on the nutritional aspect, we are also ensuring hygienic operations. With a strong retailer network and a 50-year legacy, we've undeniably earned the customer's trust and hope to deliver the same across the nation. With HarThaliNutritionWali, we want every consumer to have the right access to healthy - nutritious food”, says Richa Khandelwal, brand spokesperson, BL Agro.