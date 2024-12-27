Black Dog Scotch partners with Falguni Shane Peacock for limited edition pack

Black Dog Scotch Whisky announces a collaboration with Falguni Shane Peacock to launch a limited-edition Triple Gold Reserve (TGR) pack for the festive season. This partnership focuses on quality and detail, offering the limited-edition TGR pack to enhance celebrations.

The limited-edition Triple Gold Reserve pack, designed by Falguni Shane Peacock, has a unique package with modern design elements, making it a collector's item.

“We take pride in celebrating life’s most treasured moments with timeless sophistication, brought to life through Black Dog Scotch Whiskey. Our collaboration with the illustrious design house Falguni Shane Peacock reflects our unwavering commitment to crafting experiences that epitomise luxury and elegance. For this festive season, we sought to create something truly extraordinary, and partnering with Falguni Shane Peacock—renowned globally for their distinctive and opulent designs—proved to be the perfect choice. Together, we unveil an exclusively designed bar and a bespoke limited-edition pack that seamlessly blend artistry and refinement, making them the ultimate companions for festive and wedding celebrations.,” Aparna Deshmukh, vice president – premium portfolio head, Diageo India.

“We are delighted to partner with Black Dog Scotch Whisky for this exclusive collaboration. At Falguni Shane Peacock, we always strive to create designs that exude elegance and celebrate the finer moments in life. Designing the limited-edition Triple Gold Reserve pack allowed us to merge our signature style with the luxurious essence of Black Dog Scotch Whisky. This collaboration beautifully encapsulates the festive and wedding season, offering a perfect blend of craftsmanship and sophistication. We hope this exquisite pack brings as much joy to the recipients as we experienced in creating it”, Falguni and Shane Peacock, designers.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.