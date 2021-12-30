Block your calendars for the grandest celebration of New Year’s Eve with the cast of ‘RRR’

It’s time to welcome the New Year with a bang! As we move towards the New Year’s Eve, the cast of India’s most anticipated and magnum opus film – RRR, has taken it upon themselves to end the year on a magnificent note. The greatest celebration of the year brought together the biggest stars across languages under one roof to celebrate RRR, the glorious chapter of Indian Cinema. The commemoration was laced with a star-studded stage shared by the legendary RRR cast that included Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and the director S.S. Rajamouli who indulged in exclusive and joyful interactions with the icons of Bollywood. The grand gala night, graced by the presence of Salman Khan as chief guest and hosted by Karan Johar, was joined by not only the film fraternity but a huge crowd and lovely fans who witnessed the grandeur and the happy camaraderie on this occasion that celebrated Indian Cinema’s breaking of all barriers. Topped with high-mileage performances and a resplendent set-up, will be brought to you within the comfort of your home through a simulcast on Zee Cinema, Zee TV, &TV, Zing and Zee Cinemalu on 31st December at 11pm.