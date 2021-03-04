BloombergQuint wins Gold at South Asian Digital Media Awards 2020

Anil Uniyal, CEO, BloombergQuint, said: "We at BloombergQuint are absolutely delighted by winning gold at WAN IFRA’s South Asian Digital Media Awards 2020 for our subscription product, BQ Blue. Our rigorous focus on quality and credible content as well as product innovation has powered us. Today, 40,000-plus paid subscribers validate our premium BQ Blue product, and this recognition is an additional booster. This win comes close on the heels of our WhatsApp content distribution strategy becoming a Harvard Business Review case study. These successes motivate us to continue to innovate, improve, and invest in offering a world-class product to our subscribers."