Bloombox Brand Engineers launches 'Equity-Based Branding Support' program for startups

Bloombox Brand Engineers is offering free 30-minute consultations to startup founders during StartUp Mahakumbh in Delhi. The branding firm will also provide support through models like ‘Branding for Equity’.

Bloombox will offer selected startups branding support covering purpose clarity, brand positioning, identity, and storytelling, without upfront fees.

Laeeq Ali, chief brand architect at Bloombox Brand Engineers says, “We believe that great ideas shouldn’t be held back by limited resources. At Bloombox, we’re committed to enabling startup success through a purpose-centric business brand building approach where the brand, people, culture, products are all aligned with the larger purpose.”

Ravi D’Abreo, co-founder and business architect at Bloombox Brand Engineers says, “Our approach goes beyond brand and marketing. Unlike typical branding that focuses on design, we want to play the role of a confidante and the co-founder in the startup owner’s life. We love being the sounding board to the founder, understanding the business and helping them in key business decisions that goes beyond typical branding.”

The offer is open to pre-Series A startups. Eligible founders can book a free consultation. Based on growth potential, they may be offered the 'Branding for Equity' model.

