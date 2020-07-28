Blue Buzz bags marketing and communications mandate for Bzinga

Commenting on the Win, Neha Bisht Bhagchandani, founding partner, Blue Buzz said, “Bzinga has a great potential to champion the Indian market and we are truly honoured to have partnered with the brand across three important verticals - Public Relations, Digital Marketing and Creative Boutique responsibilities. Keeping in mind it’s vision and business objectives, we aim to offer to our expertise with a distinctive and aggressive approach that will help build a brand image and achieve impactful results that the brand aspires for. We are extremely thrilled for an exciting journey with Bzinga.”