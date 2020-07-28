Blue Buzz bags marketing and communications mandate for Bzinga

The agency will be managing complete brand solutions- public relations, digital marketing, and creative boutique services to strengthen brand awareness in India.
Changing the entire landscape for the online auction industry in India, Bzinga - a one of a kind bidding app offering a low-risk high reward has appointed Blue Buzz as its marketing and communications partner. Blue Buzz will be responsible to manage the communications of Bzinga’s foray in the ‘online auction’ segment in India. The firm believes in merging its experience and insights in branding, digital, social media and Public Relations to build a strong reputation and augment the brand’s vision.
The scope of work includes strategic planning, creative communications accompanied by media and influencer engagement to acquaint and build the new brand- Bzinga. Blue Buzz has prior experience of launching multiple brands and weaving creative communications in the country.
Commenting on the new partnership, ‘Piyush Rajgarhia, business head Bzinga said, “With our strong leadership objective in the auction market, it is imperative that we also stay true to our communication strategy accordingly. We are delighted to be partnered with Blue Buzz as the agency’s proficiency and experience will enable us to meet our set goals and communicate our vision in the most effective manner.”
Commenting on the Win, Neha Bisht Bhagchandani, founding partner, Blue Buzz said, “Bzinga has a great potential to champion the Indian market and we are truly honoured to have partnered with the brand across three important verticals - Public Relations, Digital Marketing and Creative Boutique responsibilities. Keeping in mind it’s vision and business objectives, we aim to offer to our expertise with a distinctive and aggressive approach that will help build a brand image and achieve impactful results that the brand aspires for. We are extremely thrilled for an exciting journey with Bzinga.”
