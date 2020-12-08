bluemarlin supports ITC’s personal care products business’ leap ahead in the new world order

ITC has launched nine products under Savlon during the pandemic such as disinfectant spray, mask, cloth spray, wipe, soap and body wash

Sharing his views on the recent product portfolio launch, Mr. Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited said, “Hygiene plays a pivotal role in wellbeing today. Leveraging ITC’s institutional strengths in insight-based innovation, agile distribution and synergistic partner network, the personal care products business has been able to offer a unique bouquet of products in health and hygiene. We value our partnerships across the product and value chain and bluemarlin has been very supportive in this new world order of accelerated innovation.”