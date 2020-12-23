Bollywood A-Listers split up into 2: Pro-Tech and Pro-Style teams for the realme Watch S-series Launch

As per the videos posted by the stars, they have joined two separate teams in support of their stance and have also called out their fans to join in.
Earlier this week, Bollywood A-Listers Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor took to their Instagram profiles to present different POVs on the same upcoming product from realme India. As per the videos posted by the stars, they have joined two separate teams in support of their stance and have also called out their fans to join in.
Malaika Arora, the Yoga diva, stepped up to support the #ProTech features as opposed to the classically stylish Arjun Kapoor, who came forward in support of the #ProStyle features of the new realme Watch S series that launched today afternoon at 12:30 pm through a live-streaming event (link to livestream: https://youtu.be/yzSjeHSchdc)
Here are the videos posted by each ahead of the launch:
This #ProTech vs #ProStyle challenge stemmed from the collaborative efforts of realme India and White Rivers Media, as a part of the ongoing #MeetTheProTrendsetters campaign, where @realmelink is giving away a 100 smartwatches from the series to its followers.
Madhav Sheth, vice president, realme and chief executive officer, realme India & Europe and Shraddha Kapoor, one of India’s most popular actresses, singer and style icon, were the ones who kicked off the #ProTech vs #ProStyle challenge late afternoon on Friday.
Sheth posted a video, detailing some of his favourite tech upgrades in the new Watch S series.
Kapoor showed off her stylish new realme Watch S pro, thanking realme for the early Christmas gift.
Speaking about the campaign Amlan Pati, digital director, realme India said, “Both the perception and need of smartwatches has changed rapidly in India. It went from being a fitness essential to a style statement pretty quick, and our upcoming realme Watch S Pro meets both preferences right in the middle. On one hand, its premium metallic case, detachable straps, switchable watch face, large AMOLED touchscreen, and always-on display are made to suit your everyday style. On the other, its 14-day battery life, 15 sports mode, high-precision dual-satellite GPS, 5ATM Water resistance, Blood O2 & Heart rate monitor help enhance the quality of your lifestyle. This puts the upgraded realme Watch S series on top of the wishlist for consumers in India.”
Speaking about the campaign Shrenik Gandhi, CEO & co-founder of White Rivers Media said, “Our digital ventures with realme get more rewarding with each new campaign--for the brand, us and audience as well. What makes the #ProTech vs #ProStyle challenge even more exciting is the promising product that it endorses. We have seen a terrific response from netizens all over and look forward to expanding the league of brand loyalists for realme with this and all future campaigns.”
(We got this information in a press release).