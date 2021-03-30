BollywoodLife.com Awards 2021 concludes With a Grand Award Show

Over the last few weeks, the audience not only nominated but also voted for their favourites across 60 categories. Joining the audience to choose the best out of the best was an esteemed jury panel with celebrities like Gulshan Grover, Tarun Mansukhani, Urvashi Dholakia, Tina Datta, Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, Akshaye Rathi and Ramesh Bala. The gala digital awards show was hosted by everyone’s favourite ‘Bhabhi ji’, actress Saumya Tandon and witty RJ and actor Pritam Pyaare.