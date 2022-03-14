BollywoodLife.com to host its third edition of digital awards

The award will recognise, celebrate, and felicitate actors, filmmakers, content creators, and properties in digital space which includes social media and OTT platforms in an unconventional manner.
BollywoodLife.com, a one-stop destination for all entertainment news from across the globe is slated to hold the third season of digital-only awards – the BollywoodLife Awards 2022 on 25th March 2022. The award will recognise, celebrate and felicitate actors, filmmakers, content creators, and properties in digital space which includes social media and OTT platforms in an unconventional manner.
Some of the nomination categories for the awards are Most Popular Comedian, Best Musician on Youtube, Best Beauty Blogger, etc. for actors, celebrities, and influencers from the digital world. BollywoodLife.com Awards 2022 will use online voting by the audience and are adding a few more unique aspects to the ceremony this year. Apart from online voting the awards night will also host celebrities such as Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari, actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee, celebrated actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia, TV actor Aashiesh Sharma and more as jury members. As a pre-lude to the award ceremony the platform has organised multiple masterclasses from popular celebrities like ‘83 actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, Aashram star Bobby Deol, Love Hostel actress Sanya Malhotra, Badhaai Do actor Rajkummar Rao and more. With an aim to discuss the current scenario in entertainment and trends 2022, there are power-packed panel discussions with various creators, actors, esteemed members of the film, OTT, and television fraternity.
Speaking of the awards, Shridhar Mishra, Head – Digital Sales, Zee Digital says, “We are excited to make this digital-only awards a great success and look forward to hosting multiple stalwarts to share their views about the current scenario in the entertainment industry. We are grateful for the constant support from our audience, speakers, and the eminent jury to help make this event successful.”
The two-hour virtual gala session will be telecasted live on 25th March 2022 on BollywoodLife.com’s website and all its social media platforms. As part of the marketing initiative, the first phase of BollywoodLife Awards 2022 will be promoted on the brand’s social media handles and microsites such as BGR, WION, India.com, etc.
(We got this information in a press release).