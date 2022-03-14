BollywoodLife.com to host its third edition of digital awards

Some of the nomination categories for the awards are Most Popular Comedian, Best Musician on Youtube, Best Beauty Blogger, etc. for actors, celebrities, and influencers from the digital world. BollywoodLife.com Awards 2022 will use online voting by the audience and are adding a few more unique aspects to the ceremony this year. Apart from online voting the awards night will also host celebrities such as Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari, actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee, celebrated actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia, TV actor Aashiesh Sharma and more as jury members. As a pre-lude to the award ceremony the platform has organised multiple masterclasses from popular celebrities like ‘83 actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, Aashram star Bobby Deol, Love Hostel actress Sanya Malhotra, Badhaai Do actor Rajkummar Rao and more. With an aim to discuss the current scenario in entertainment and trends 2022, there are power-packed panel discussions with various creators, actors, esteemed members of the film, OTT, and television fraternity.