Bombay Design Centre reimagines iconic brand Camlin's D2C digital experience

Rishi Kakar, CSMO from Kokuyocamlin, the parent company of Camlin, commented – Kokuyocamlin.com provides a safe place online where artists can connect with artists, On the brand & product side, for the first time in 9 decades, we are bringing together products from a large range of 1000+ art supplies to one single artist platform. The platform will provide clear and expert information about the products and recommend product combinations that will help the artists improve their work. Our vision with the platform was to have an artist-first approach and make the sales channel secondary. We are proud to have stayed true to our vision. We brought Bombay Design Centre on-board as they were the only partner with deep expertise across strategy, design, brand and technology, all under one roof. With a single partner executing your entire vision and taking care of photography, content & post launch product management, it was easy, efficient and a delight for us to make this mammoth dream happen”.