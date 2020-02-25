Bonn Group launches healthy range of biscuits, cookies

“The Indian biscuits Industry came into the limelight and started gaining a sound status in the bakery industry in the latter part of the 20th century, when the urbanized society called for readymade food products, which are healthy and at a tenable cost. The addition of these healthy flavors to our product portfolio is one more step in the direction of increasing our sales revenue to INR 1000 crore by 2021. It will also help us in improving the penetration in the high biscuit consuming states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and NCR. Biscuits are the second of our core business products which we intend to incrementally expand with greater value-for-money and innovative output. This will facilitate Bonn’s strategic expansion while assuring the brand remains sustainable in the long run”, said Mr. Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group of Industries.