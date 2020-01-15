Bonn launches cracker biscuit range to make a mark on premium biscuits portfolio

“The addition of three popular flavors to our product portfolio is one more step in the direction of increasing our sales revenue to INR 1000 crore by 2021. It will also help us gain increased penetration in the high biscuit consuming states of Punjab, Haryana & Delhi NCR. Biscuits are the second of our core business products which we intend to incrementally expand with greater value-for-money and innovative output. This will facilitate Bonn’s strategic expansion while assuring the brand remains sustainable in the long run”, said Amrinder Singh, director, Bonn Group of Industries.