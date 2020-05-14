Bonn launches Herb & Seeds bread to boost immunity during Covid-19 pandemic

“The addition of this new variant of bread is one more step in the direction of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of enhancing the body’s natural defense system to fight against Covid-19. After all, good health is the harbinger of happiness.While there is still no cure for the disease, a lot of health experts are saying that a strong immune system could help because predominantly coronavirus are affecting those whose immunity is compromised be it elderly, infants or people suffering from co- morbidities. Therefore, we decided to come up with this bread. Since bread being one of the staple diets of Indian households, adding immunity booster ingredients certainly help the consumers. We also want to encourage our patrons to follow a balanced life with fibre-rich diet and regular exercise with the launch of the new bread,” said Mr. Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group of Industries.