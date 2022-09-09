Bonn relaunches its range of breads & improved packaging in Delhi NCR to consolidate brand identity

Director, Bonn Group of Industries, Amrinder Singh says, “At Bonn, we have been aggressively expanding our manifesto, portfolio and operations this fiscal based on our research of the Delhi market and the demand and supply of breads and other baked goods. Based on this, we decided to introduce an improved bread and bakeryrange to match the changing demand of the new-age consumers. With our premium range of healthy breads, we will be catering to the needs of every age group and also for health conscious people. Be it Bonn’s white bread for the kids and youngsters or Bonn’s garlic bread for those with an international flavour palette, we have something for everyone. We are expecting 2x in revenue growth after this launch as we are aggressively marketing for it. We have built a strong ATL and BTL team that understands the market and the masses’ needs. Also, with the increase in the disposable income of people and the availability of our products on e-commerce platforms, we have currently observed a double-digit growth.”