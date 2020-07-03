Booking.com introduces health and safety feature

Accommodation partners now able to select the different health & safety measures they are taking in areas such as hygiene, sanitization, social distancing and food safety.
As we emerge from this pandemic, health & safety is a crucial aspect of the information guests are seeking in order to make informed travel and especially accommodation decisions. To cater to this need, a new feature on Booking.com now makes it simple for accommodation partners to share with travellers information about their own initiatives in this area, providing greater consumer assurance and transparency, building the confidence to book as well as setting the right expectations when they arrive.
Booking.com has introduced the health and safety measures feature on its platform. The new feature will allow accommodation partners to select the different health & safety measures they are taking in areas such as hygiene, sanitization, social distancing and food safety amongst others. Partners can immediately make a selection from the list of measures they are taking. Their selection will be displayed on the Booking.com website on their property page in a specially designed ‘health and safety box’ to equip travellers with transparency while making a travel decision.
This feature will provide multi-fold benefits to travellers, accommodation partners and the travel community. Through this, travellers can make informed decisions by viewing all the health & safety measures the property is taking and have clear expectations about how they will be protected during their stay. For accommodation partners this will help showcase the measures they are taking and provide the much needed confidence to potential travellers as they make their booking decisions, for travel when it’s safe to do so.
Commenting on the initiative, Ritu Mehrotra, country manager, India, Sri Lanka and Maldives at Booking.com said, “At Booking.com, our utmost concern is for the safety and security of our customers, partners and colleagues. As the situation evolves, we continue to update the support we provide, including enhanced transparency to consumers around health & safety information when booking on our platform. By introducing these safety measures we will help set accurate expectations and bring additional peace of mind for travellers when the time is right and they are ready to experience the world again.”