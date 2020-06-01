BookMyShow collaborates with Fast&Up for #StayFitIndiaChallenge, to bring live fitness sessions with national athletes

Albert Almeida, COO – Live Entertainment, BookMyShow said, “This pandemic has had us at BookMyShow asking patrons to stay in and stay safe as we put together a host of virtual entertainment offerings for them. With the lockdown disturbing the otherwise fixed schedules of fitness enthusiasts, fitness became a natural extension of what our consumers sought from us pushing us to create the #StayFitIndiaChallenge series which endeavours to aid people while they shed their worries and some extra kilos from the comfort of their homes. We are excited to find a like-minded partner in Fast&Up, giving users access to some of India’s most celebrated athletes, as they progress in their fitness journey.”