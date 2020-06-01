BookMyShow collaborates with Fast&Up for #StayFitIndiaChallenge, to bring live fitness sessions with national athletes

The fitness initiative will feature distinguished athletes and sports influencers from the Fast&Up Fit Squad, sharing their expertise on fitness and nutrition
India is facing a nation-wide lockdown in times of the COVID 19 and this pandemic has taught us to make health and fitness a top priority. The focus is shifting from preventing illness to building immunity by leading an active and fit lifestyle.
Along with this rising sentiment is the paradox of gyms and fitness centres being inaccessible throughout the country. Hence, working out from home has become the new norm. To add a little cheer to all fitness enthusiasts, Fast&Up, India’s fastest growing active sports and nutrition brand, has come together with BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination for #StayFitIndiaChallenge.
For all those who love the rush of adrenaline, #StayFitIndiaChallenge will feature Fast&Up’s Fit Squad, which includes distinguished national athletes such as Sonali Swami, Olly Esse, Kuldeep Shashi & Arunava Bhattacharya. The #StayFitIndiaChallenge, now in its third phase, has gained immense popularity amongst fitness enthusiasts across the country with classes in over 10 fitness disciplines including Functional Training, Pilates, Yoga, Zumba, Calisthenics, Bodyweight Training, Crossfit and Strength & Conditioning amongst others. This initiative intends to build accessibility where netizens get to ask these real athletes who are at the epitome of fitness, tips on exercises, diet and also get an insight into their workout routine while providing them with fitness goals and challenges.
This is not the first time Fast&Up has come up with an initiative like this. In the past, the fitness brand conduced a 30-day #StepChallenge in collaboration with FitBharat’s Major Dr. Surendra Poonia.
Talking about this initiative with BookMyShow, Varun Khanna, Co-Founder, Fast&Up says, “We are thrilled to conduct this initiative with BookMyShow to make athletes and netizens come together to stay motivated to be fit during these challenging times. With this engagement series, we hope to engage more people in a fun way to build their immunity via innovative home fitness regimes. At Fast&Up, we have some of the best athletes and sportsperson who can guide the BookMyShow patrons with their expertise on fitness and nutrition”
Albert Almeida, COO – Live Entertainment, BookMyShow said, “This pandemic has had us at BookMyShow asking patrons to stay in and stay safe as we put together a host of virtual entertainment offerings for them. With the lockdown disturbing the otherwise fixed schedules of fitness enthusiasts, fitness became a natural extension of what our consumers sought from us pushing us to create the #StayFitIndiaChallenge series which endeavours to aid people while they shed their worries and some extra kilos from the comfort of their homes. We are excited to find a like-minded partner in Fast&Up, giving users access to some of India’s most celebrated athletes, as they progress in their fitness journey.”
In the past two months, Fast&Up has worked extensively with celebrity influencers, nutritionists, groups and communities to talk about various issues and keep their community engaged in unique ways given current limitations.
The efforts by team Fast&Up have been successful with a total of 150, 000 views for their various live initiatives so far.
(We got this information from a press release.)