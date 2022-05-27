BookMyShow stream sells over 52,000 streams in April

Commenting on this incredible achievement, Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “BookMyShow has achieved a remarkable milestone across both its key content pillars – Cinema vertical and the TVOD platform BookMyShow Stream – in April 2022, setting the tone for the Indian movie entertainment industry, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers by a landslide and growing it further as the market leader. TVOD has now become amongst the most exciting spaces to be for all content makers and studios, as the culture of ‘Pay for what you want to watch’ is fast gaining traction, rather than having multiple subscriptions. This has and continues to enable all stakeholders including studios and film makers (India and globally) to understand and utilise the economic might that this format will add in their film’s journey for India. Taking the mantle of developing this category in India, BookMyShow Stream has grown significantly since our launch in 2021, on the back of a robust and compelling content library and we’re excited to celebrate its stellar performance of 52,000 streams sold on the platform in April 2022. Consumption of entertainment has also never been stronger with BookMyShow crossed 29 million tickets sold for the month led by cinemas, reinforcing India’s love for movies across formats. BookMyShow continuing the pre-covid bull-run having crossed 18 million tickets sold as of May 25th before the completion of the whole month.”