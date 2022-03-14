Boost addresses gender prejudice through mobile cricket game

Boost is ready to join the cricket fever and represent the spirit of cricket in India. Cricket is a game where a person's stamina, perseverance, and performance speak volumes. Cricket, regardless of gender, just requires stamina and skills to succeed. In India, women who aspire to play cricket encounter a variety of challenges, including the preconceived notion of men being better than women as players. Boost in their communication wants to debunk the myth and tell everyone that the only thing that matters on the field is performance. This in return gave birth to their proposition – ‘Stamina Beats All’, which translates to ‘Game Ladke Ladkiyon ka nahin, Stamina ka hain’. The brand has a rich legacy of inspiring the underdogs and giving them the right motivation and stamina to overcome challenges, even when the odds are against them.