BoroPlus ropes in Juhi Chawla for its Hygiene Range

Speaking on the occasion, Priti A. Sureka, director, Emami said, “BoroPlus is a brand which is trusted by millions of people, all over India. Its antiseptic cream is a staple across households for all age groups, to heal, protect and moisturize the skin. The foray into personal hygiene, keeping in mind the antiseptic and moisturising equities of BoroPlus, was part of our innovation plan on the brand. However, with the world facing the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen several consumer behavioural changes with respect to personal hygiene, which have become a new way of life. Keeping this in mind, we have endeavoured to bring forward our launches in the hygiene segment. We started with hand sanitizer, then moved on to expand to the category of toilet soaps, and now hand wash. BoroPlus Hygiene Range is all set to offer the consumers a complete range of personal hygiene to fight the attack of COVID 19 virus. For our hygiene range, we are happy to associate with the celebrity presence of Juhi Chawla who enjoys an all-pervasive acceptance all over India across age, gender and geographies. Her warm, charming and friendly personality makes her someone who is relatable to everyone. A successful actor, a mother and a business woman, Juhi resonates with the brand persona of BoroPlus which is multifaceted and speaks of trust, purity, responsibility and authenticity.”