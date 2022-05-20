BOTSHOT appoints Gaurav Shah as General Manager – SouthEast Asia

He joined the company from Marriott International, where he served in various leadership roles for 4.5 years.
BOTSHOT, the hospitality solutions company, has appointed Gaurav Sah as General Manager – SouthEast Asia. He joined the company from Marriott International, where he served in various leadership roles for 4.5 years.
Boasting an impressive track record, Gaurav, an alumnus of Sherwood College, Nainital, did his graduations in Systematic Training and Educational Program by Oberoi Center of Learning & Development and has more than 14 years of experience in hotel operations, administration and customer service. Throughout his career, he has been associated with luxury hotel chains such as The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, The Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts, and Dusit International. A tech enthusiast, Gaurav has extensive knowledge of the hotel industry and in his new role, he will be responsible for product development, operational leadership and leading the on-boarding and stabilization process for new hotels associating with BOTSHOT.
BOTSHOT is the unified platform for hospitality to capture guests’ journey from pre-arrival to post-departure through contactless solutions to provide exceptional guest services through the solutions that range from contactless front desk operations (e-FrontDesk) to an integrated feedback management system (Heda) and AI-conversational bot (Freddie). BOTSHOT’s mission is to inspire hospitality industry to create a world-class experience for their guest while being the most preferred partner for the hoteliers to transform their business by assisting them to enhance revenue, automate operations, and delight customers.
The company's director congratulates Gaurav on his performance and says "This year, we want to provide high-end technology solutions powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning to hotels across the globe. Gaurav's extensive experience in the hospitality industry will help BOTSHOT provide better solutions to our customers and will enhance our business. What distinguishes him from others is the combination of smartness, creativity, curiosity, quality, work-ethic and a great attitude with which he leads the way for others."
