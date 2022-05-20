BOTSHOT appoints Gaurav Shah as General Manager – SouthEast Asia

Boasting an impressive track record, Gaurav, an alumnus of Sherwood College, Nainital, did his graduations in Systematic Training and Educational Program by Oberoi Center of Learning & Development and has more than 14 years of experience in hotel operations, administration and customer service. Throughout his career, he has been associated with luxury hotel chains such as The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, The Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts, and Dusit International. A tech enthusiast, Gaurav has extensive knowledge of the hotel industry and in his new role, he will be responsible for product development, operational leadership and leading the on-boarding and stabilization process for new hotels associating with BOTSHOT.