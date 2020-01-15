Bottles For Change an initiative by Bisleri

The initiative that aims to educate the citizens about the importance of recycling plastic in our lives has joined hands with Tata Mumbai Marathon in order to get the participants involved into plastic recycling and contributing towards a cleaner environment. Bottles for Change will be placing 20-25 sets of 3 bins signifying the image of the recycled products across the race track. The participants can choose to throw the used plastic bottle in one of the bins – with each of the bins signifying the product made out of plastic recycling.