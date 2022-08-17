Brainly is redefining Indian education, one question at a time!

With a Knowledge Base of around 48MN across all school subjects and grades, Brainly learning app has cemented itself as India’s No 1 doubt solving platform over the last two years. With technology emerging as the biggest enabler for education during the pandemic, it ushered in a huge potential for EdTech platforms to innovate and make remote learning a reality, not just in metros but even in India’s smaller towns and cities. As schools reopen worldwide, more than 90% of students today believe that online education will continue to supplement traditional classroom learning. Parents and teachers are now cognisant of the benefits of online education and are increasingly siding with a hybrid approach that broadens learning possibilities for students, making them pursue education differently.