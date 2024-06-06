Brand Street Integrated’s OOH division executes major projects for Tata Stryder and Kenstar

“At Brand Street Integrated, our goal is to create OOH campaigns that not only catch the eye but also engage and resonate with the audience,” said Leena Sharma, head of the OOH division at Brand Street Integrated. “The success of our recent projects with Tata Stryder and Kenstar showcases our commitment to delivering innovative and effective outdoor advertising solutions. We are excited to continue expanding our OOH services and helping brands connect with their audiences in impactful ways.”