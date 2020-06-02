Brands celebrate 'World No Tobacco Day'; urge people to stub it out

This World No Tobacco Day, MTV and MTV Beats, brings a hard-hitting yet a quirky message for all the tobacco users echoing loud and clear – It’s time to Quit!
Each year, May 31st is observed as World No Tobacco Day, a commemoration of an official public health campaign by the World Health Organization. Brands too have aligned themselves with the cause by rolling out World No Tobacco Day campaigns every year to spread the word. Over six million people lose their lives each year due to tobacco-related ailments and the figure is said to rise to more than eight million per year by the year 2030. Countering this disturbing trend by raising awareness about the many harmful effects of tobacco use, even on the people around the user, WHO held the first World No Tobacco Day in 1987. With their World No Tobacco Day campaigns, brands are urging their consumers to adopt a healthier lifestyle. And all over the world, brands have taken the responsibility to shed light on the ill-effects of tobacco use with some exceptionally creative and hard-hitting messages campaigns and activities. Here is a list of World No Tobacco Day campaigns.
xThis World No Tobacco Day, MTV and MTV Beats, brings a hard-hitting yet a quirky message for all the tobacco users echoing loud and clear – It’s time to Quit! MTV’s brand film shows a guy who is trying to quit and is having the last cigarette of his life. In this special moment, he has his friend’s support who motivates to get through this hurdle. Not only that, his last cigarette joins him in this overwhelming moment and says, “Dhuaa mein yaad rakhna”. Not able to hold his emotions any longer, the guy keeps up to the promise and burns out his last cigarette. With a tinge of comedy, MTV puts it out, spot-on that, “Cigarettes are Lame. Quit.”
Candor TechSpace managed by Brookfield Properties has launched an online campaign ‘#NoTobaccoDayWithCandor' to mark World No Tobacco Day, observed on 31st May every year. The company has invited several entries through creative poster making and slogan writing to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco and to emphasise on the importance of quitting smoking. The campaign is also aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle to prevent the habit of smoking and the general health effects of smoking.
31 May 2020 marks the 33rd annual World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1987. This global campaign highlights the successes achieved and progress made towards a tobacco-free world during the past year. The focus of the 2020 event is: "Protecting youth from industry manipulation and preventing them from tobacco and nicotine use". According to analysed data from 2015, 17 per cent of young people worldwide between the ages of 15 and 24 smoke. Children and young people who use e-cigarettes double their chances of smoking cigarettes later in life, while the nicotine in e-cigarettes makes them highly dependent and can damage children’s developing brains.
