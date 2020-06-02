Brands celebrate 'World No Tobacco Day'; urge people to stub it out

Each year, May 31st is observed as World No Tobacco Day, a commemoration of an official public health campaign by the World Health Organization. Brands too have aligned themselves with the cause by rolling out World No Tobacco Day campaigns every year to spread the word. Over six million people lose their lives each year due to tobacco-related ailments and the figure is said to rise to more than eight million per year by the year 2030. Countering this disturbing trend by raising awareness about the many harmful effects of tobacco use, even on the people around the user, WHO held the first World No Tobacco Day in 1987. With their World No Tobacco Day campaigns, brands are urging their consumers to adopt a healthier lifestyle. And all over the world, brands have taken the responsibility to shed light on the ill-effects of tobacco use with some exceptionally creative and hard-hitting messages campaigns and activities. Here is a list of World No Tobacco Day campaigns.