Brands leverage the biggest reality show on ott: Lock Upp

ALTBalaji collaborated with multiple chains like 24*7, PVR, Bright Outdoors, Vijay Sales, and Screenox to ensure the buzz around the show reached the last mile pan India. Multiple screens and hoardings across India were activated to promote the show indoors and outdoors across cafe screens, airport screens, and instore screens. Multiple brands like The Bake Shop India, Mobikwik, Ugaoo, Bollywood Samachar, Growfitter and Ferns & Petals associated by providing coupon codes to shop alongside their Google and Facebook inventory by giving special promos and offers meant for the ALT audiences. Short format video platforms like Moj, Josh, Triller and Chingari contribute to promoting the show by riveting bits from episodes in video formats. Social Ketchup put influencer marketing at the forefront to engage with fans. Flyrobe helped promote the show using website and social media promotions and provided special discount for ALT audiences. Travel partner Ixigo provided special travel offers while E-commerce website Bollywoo.com created special merchandise and giveaways on the show .