Brands leverage the biggest reality show on ott: Lock Upp

India’s biggest and most fearless reality show Lock Upp has become a game-changer. With its eclectic mix of controversial contestants and its firebrand host Kangana Ranaut, the show has grabbed the audience’s attention across the globe. While the show broke many records, becoming the most viewed reality show on OTT platforms, the latest milestone is that of reaching 100 million views, since it started streaming on ALTBALAJI & MX PLAYER, that means it has penetrated in deep audience segments across the country and gaining traction globally.
The 360-degree marketing around the show and the brands associated with this venture are unique due to their nature and nail-biting progression with each episode. The streaming giant partnered with multiple youth brands to make this campaign a success. With 80% of ALTBalaji's audience under 35 years of age, associating with these brands is a brilliant move. Moreover, these brands cover significant areas of interest for the youth, indirectly driving them to watch the show or head to the platform.
The various associations, including a partnership with Glance Roposo works perfectly alongside Lock Upp since it provides viewers with a quick LIVE interaction with the evicted contestant of the show. The brand promotes the show with multiple influencers on their platform, working collaboratively to promote various show assets. The prime radio partner on the show RedFM recently built a really witty campaign 'Lock Upp' MEIN SABKI BAJTI RAHEGI" around the show using their own brand signoff and they also assigned huge FCT and shoutouts for the show on their social media handles.
ALTBalaji collaborated with multiple chains like 24*7, PVR, Bright Outdoors, Vijay Sales, and Screenox to ensure the buzz around the show reached the last mile pan India. Multiple screens and hoardings across India were activated to promote the show indoors and outdoors across cafe screens, airport screens, and instore screens. Multiple brands like The Bake Shop India, Mobikwik, Ugaoo, Bollywood Samachar, Growfitter and Ferns & Petals associated by providing coupon codes to shop alongside their Google and Facebook inventory by giving special promos and offers meant for the ALT audiences. Short format video platforms like Moj, Josh, Triller and Chingari contribute to promoting the show by riveting bits from episodes in video formats. Social Ketchup put influencer marketing at the forefront to engage with fans. Flyrobe helped promote the show using website and social media promotions and provided special discount for ALT audiences. Travel partner Ixigo provided special travel offers while E-commerce website Bollywoo.com created special merchandise and giveaways on the show .
Speaking on the multiple brand associations, Divya Dixit, SVP Revenue & Marketing, ALTBalaji shares, "We are thrilled to see the interest and efforts of all brands to leverage the show and interact with the huge audience base that we are garnering on the property. These collaborations are mutually beneficial as brands earn more users and our audience earn benefits while watching the show. We all share a common goal: to reach masses and expand ourselves in the Indian market."
Launched on the 27th of February 2022 This is the first-ever reality show with its parallel universe of fantasy metaverse and contestant card trading.This is India's first virtual reality game based on a reality show, where all players get a chance to travel to Lock Upp virtually. Login at www.lockuppgame.com and experience Lock Upp for yourself.
