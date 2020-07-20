Brick, Cement & Dotcom: The Unspoken Dark Realities of Entrepreneurship

The book is for the one who seeks direction, encouragement, and unfolds secrets of “being entrepreneurial” or being a successful employee. One of India’s leading and largest publishing houses, Invincible Publishers has brought out this book in paperback and e-book format on Amazon Kindle. The book can be now ordered in paperback and Kindle and is available on Amazon worldwide. Book your copy to get on the journey of building and running a business in these uncertain times.