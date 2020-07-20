Brick, Cement & Dotcom: The Unspoken Dark Realities of Entrepreneurship

The book moves over the 2 decades as a rollercoaster ride with twists and turns, shedding light on the dark realities of entrepreneurship.
A story about 2 decades of a roller-coaster ride with twists & turns from Dotcom to Real Estate and back and the learning’s from the entrepreneurial journey. A book about running & building your business in these uncertain times. The book is already trending .
Brick, Cement & Dotcom, by Deep Malhotra unfolds the realities of being an entrepreneur. Especially in these tough times, when we need entrepreneurs to tide through the chaos around us as things are getting difficult.
In his book, “Brick, Cement & Dotcom”, published by Invincible Publishers, Malhotra takes the readers to live through the moments in his journey from being an employee to an Entrepreneur. The things that changed course for him and his experiences gained from working in multiple and strikingly different industries of technology, media, and real estate.
The book moves over the 2 decades as a rollercoaster ride with twists and turns, shedding light on the dark realities of entrepreneurship. The book has engaging post scripts at the end of each chapter which connects with the readers. The explanation in each chapter includes various learnings, pointers, which enhances the readability and understanding for the readers on the topic of entrepreneurship.
Deep Malhotra is entrepreneurial by default and has a diverse experience in working for brands like Google, MySpace, Rediff, and running real estate development business along with a co-working and consulting firm for startups, Gemini New Media Ventures (www.imgemini.com). He is also the co-founder of BeckFriends.com, a traveler delivery marketplace.
The book is for the one who seeks direction, encouragement, and unfolds secrets of “being entrepreneurial” or being a successful employee. One of India’s leading and largest publishing houses, Invincible Publishers has brought out this book in paperback and e-book format on Amazon Kindle. The book can be now ordered in paperback and Kindle and is available on Amazon worldwide. Book your copy to get on the journey of building and running a business in these uncertain times.
(We got this information in a press release).