Bridging The Gender Parity Gap: CNBC-TV18 brings the Hyderabad City Chapter of Future. Female. Forward - The Women’s Collective

The city of Hyderabad is all set to witness the Future. Female. Forward - The Women’s Collective city chapter – CNBC-TV18’s mega initiative to chart a path to make gender parity an inevitable reality. For over a decade now, CNBC-TV18, as a purpose-driven brand, remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting gender equality at the workplace and its eventual overall impact on the economy and growth of the nation. Telangana as a state has a utilitarian model in the country for developing an efficacious startup ecosystem that aims to foster an innovation driven economy and has envisaged to nurture the innovators, researchers, startups and entrepreneurs thus making the state technology driven. Numerous eco-system enablers for startups and entrepreneurs such as WE-HUB, T-WORKS, T-HUB, RICH, Emerging Technologies, TSIC and TASK, have been established by the government to progress in this regard. It encourages innovators and startups, allowing them to flourish and grow.