Bring out your new avatar for 2020 with Likee’s #2020NewLook

Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology, has launched an exciting campaign called #2020NewLook that allows people to create an animated character of oneself as a new look for themselves for the New Year 2020. The campaign allows users to sport a new look of their choice using special features available on the app. Users can share their new look on Instagram and tag Likee to stand a chance of winning exciting gifts.
To join the campaign, users need to create a page with their name and sex and click their photo. An animated version basis the photo will be created and later users can then change their look with the advanced features on the app - from changing skin color, sporting a nice outfit, to choosing fancy shoes, enhancing the background with decorations of their choice, and lots more. Adding to the fun, the campaign will allow users to unlock new outfits, accessories, photo backgrounds and more basis completion of given mission. Users can save the pictures and use it on various platforms or occasions and adopt a creative approach.
See these images to know more about the campaign:
After creating the perfect look for 2020, users can invite their friends to join the campaign by sharing the link of the photo on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp. Users can even ask their friends for presents. There is more in store since if a user gets three friends to join the campaign, Likee will give them more decorations or outfits to enhance the look.
(We got this information in a press release.)