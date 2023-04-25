BT Mindrush 2023: India's Top Minds to Discuss Future of Entrepreneurship and Business Transformation

BT Mindrush 2023, one of India's premier conferences on entrepreneurship and business transformation, is scheduled to take place on April 26, 2023, at the Taj Lands’ End in Mumbai. This year's discussions will feature a line-up of prominent leaders from the business world, including N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons; Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of Infosys and Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Group, among others. Shri JyotiradityaScindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation & Steel, Government of India, will represent the policymakers.
The conference will begin with a session titled ‘The Entrepreneur’s Playbook: Managing Conflict. Grooming the Next-Gen. Innovation,’ by Sougata Ray,Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship (Practice); Chair Professor and Executive Director, Thomas Schmidheiny Centre for Family Enterprise, Indian School of Business.
A deep dive conversation on ‘The World as India’s Oyster: The Reshaping of Global Supply Chains. China Plus One. India’s New Fortune. Or Missed Opportunity,’ will feature Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power, Shashi Kiran Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Allcargo Group, S. Suresh, MD of EID Parry, Sajjan Bhajanka, CMD of Century Plyboards, and Parmod Sagar, MD & CEO of RHI Magnesita.
Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal Group, will share his thoughts on “Animal Spirits: The Investment Drought. The Growth Binge. The Skill of the Entrepreneur.” Piramal will speak on entrepreneurs' challenges and opportunities, particularly during the current investment drought.
The session titled Leverage Play: Appetite for Growth, Lure of Easy Debt, Managing Leverage Risks: How India’s Best Corporations Strike the Right Balance will focus on the balance between growth and debt management, featuring insights from Suresh Narayanan, CMD of Nestlé India, T.V. Narendran, CEO and MD of Tata Steel, Suneeta Reddy, MD, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman of PwC India. These industry experts will discuss businesses’ challenges and opportunities in managing debt and maintaining sustainable growth. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into how to strike the right balance between leveraging for development and managing debt risk.
The Business Today Mindrush2023will also host Nandan Nilekani, the Chairman of Infosys, who will speak on "The Transformer: National Identity Creator. E-commerce Evangelist. India’s Tech Conscience." Nilekani's speech promises to offer insights into the role of technology in shaping India's identity and how e-commerce can help drive economic growth. Later in the evening, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, will share his perspective on "Reinventing Tata: Redirecting the Colossus. Connecting with the Consumer. Successes and Failures." The session will delve into how Tata Sons navigate the rapidly changing business landscape and build a stronger connection with consumers.
The “The Path to the Trophies” session at the Business Today Mindrush2023 will explore India's journey to becoming a global economic power. Vivek Prasad, Leader-Markets at PwC India, will provide insights into the economic factors contributing to India's growth with a talk on ‘The Path to the Trophies.’
Shri JyotiradityaScindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel in the Government of India, will also speak on the platform to provide a policymaker's perspective. He will discuss the government's role in achieving India's economic goals, and attendees can expect valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities on the path to economic success. Mr. Scindia's "India as a Global Economic Power" speech is not to be missed.
The conference will conclude with a special address from Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India Today Group, followed by the highly anticipated "India's Best CEO Awards" segment, presented in partnership with PwC India. With a line-up of the industry's top minds, BT Mindrush 2023 promises to be an exciting and insightful event that brings together some of India's brightest minds to discuss the future of entrepreneurship and business transformation.
