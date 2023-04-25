BT Mindrush 2023: India's Top Minds to Discuss Future of Entrepreneurship and Business Transformation

The Business Today Mindrush2023will also host Nandan Nilekani, the Chairman of Infosys, who will speak on "The Transformer: National Identity Creator. E-commerce Evangelist. India’s Tech Conscience." Nilekani's speech promises to offer insights into the role of technology in shaping India's identity and how e-commerce can help drive economic growth. Later in the evening, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, will share his perspective on "Reinventing Tata: Redirecting the Colossus. Connecting with the Consumer. Successes and Failures." The session will delve into how Tata Sons navigate the rapidly changing business landscape and build a stronger connection with consumers.