BT MPW 2023 honours Prabha Narasimhan, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Falguni Nayar, Upasana Taku, Zoya Akhtar and other star performers in business

Kalli Purie, vice-chairperson, India Today Group, who delivered the vote of thanks, said: The rise of women power is not just in urban centres and in gatherings such as this, but it has percolated down to rural areas. To me, this churn is the most exciting and interesting that these women are independent, fierce and ambitious. I am really excited at the juncture of history we are in at the moment. What better place to discuss this than at the 20th edition of Business Today’s Most Powerful Women in Business list which honours 56 leaders from across so many fields.