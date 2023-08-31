BT’s India@100 Summit: Mapping India’s Journey to Global Prominence

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, described the rapid growth in the country’s civil aviation industry as “monumental.” He predicted that Delhi airport would soon rank among the top three globally. Baba Kalyani, Chairman & Managing Director of Bharat Forge, emphasised the importance of product manufacturing, especially in semiconductors and medicines. BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Cyient Ltd., highlighted the progress India has made in IT but stressed that the significance of product manufacturing cannot be ignored.