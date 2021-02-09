Burda Media India unveils new Travel+Leisure India and South Asia website

The new website allows for improved dynamic experiences, including more prominently featured video content and innovative branded content.
Burda Media India recently revamped their luxury travel publication Travel+Leisure India and South Asia’s website travelandleisureindia.in featuring improved content discoverability and a refreshed design that will help luxury travellers easily explore and consume authentic, first-hand content from the best of travel photographers, writers, well-known personalities, and influencers from India and overseas. The new website allows for improved dynamic experiences, including more prominently featured video content and innovative branded content, while continuing to deliver inspiring and meaningful stories to Travel+Leisure India & South Asia readers.
Aindrila Mitra, editor-in-chief of Travel+Leisure India and South Asia, said: “With a growing audience reach of over 6 million people, the new Travel+Leisure India & SA website enables readers to better engage with all of our content, from our immersive experiences to our personality-driven digital covers, our videos and podcasts. As the only travel title in the region publishing 12 + 1 print issues a year, we are excited to unveil a new website that reflects our position as the go-to destination for lifestyle and luxury travel with a 360-degree storytelling approach.”
Over the past few years, the publication has achieved significant growth both online and through social media; the brand’s social media following grew organically by 125% on Instagram in 2020, crossing the 200K mark. The success of various high-engagement campaigns throughout 2020 has had a snowball effect on the publication’s rapid rise. #TnLRoadTrips, was the first of its kind property for a travel publication, encouraging domestic travel amidst the pandemic, in partnership with AB InBev Group. Other topical campaigns promoting armchair travel interspersed with innovative brand campaigns with Volkswagen, Airbnb, Accor and other domestic and international hospitality brands and tourism boards has kept the publication’s audience engaged. The launch of the new website will support Travel+Leisure India and South Asia’s broader strategy of providing enhanced digital experiences, with recent initiatives including its podcast series #TnLAudioStories, featuring among the Top 5 travel podcasts in the country.
“What sets Travel+Leisure apart is our focus on people,” said Björn Rettig, CEO of Burda Media India and Asia. “Exploring all the facets that luxury travel encompasses — culture, cuisine, destinations — we focus on the experiences of some of India's most fascinating, influential people. In 2021, as the way we travel continues to change, we recognise that telling compelling, people-focused stories is more important than ever. Our new Travel+Leisure India & SA website allows readers to explore these stories, from podcasts to video content, through an elevated user experience. We have many initiatives planned across the Burda brand portfolio this year, and this relaunch is the first in our efforts to further our online reach on our platforms.”