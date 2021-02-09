Burda Media India unveils new Travel+Leisure India and South Asia website

“What sets Travel+Leisure apart is our focus on people,” said Björn Rettig, CEO of Burda Media India and Asia. “Exploring all the facets that luxury travel encompasses — culture, cuisine, destinations — we focus on the experiences of some of India's most fascinating, influential people. In 2021, as the way we travel continues to change, we recognise that telling compelling, people-focused stories is more important than ever. Our new Travel+Leisure India & SA website allows readers to explore these stories, from podcasts to video content, through an elevated user experience. We have many initiatives planned across the Burda brand portfolio this year, and this relaunch is the first in our efforts to further our online reach on our platforms.”