Business Standard launches its new-look Hindi website

Extending its legacy of 47 years of free, fair and unbiased journalism, Business Standard, India's leading business daily, on Tuesday launched its new-look Hindi website (www.hindi.business-standard.com).
In addition to credible and accurate reportage, informed commentary and insightful news analyses, the new website brings a special ‘Multimedia Section’ where readers can also watch the news that matter the most to them at just a click of the mouse.
In its new avatar, the Business Standard Hindi website uses new-age technology and a fresh user interface to suit the tastes of today’s discerning consumer, as it brings nuanced information which the common investor can benefit from.
On the launch of the new website, Business Standard editorial director AK Bhattacharya said: “The new website is committed to serving unbiased news and information on all aspects of the economy and business. We will continue to deliver to our readers the same credibility and objectivity that Business Standard has always stood for.
Business Standard Hindi Editor Kailash Nautiyal said: “Business Standard Hindi began its journey on February 16, 2008, with Delhi and Mumbai editions. Together with these, we also started our digital journey. It was an experiment in Hindi business journalism at the time. For almost 15 years, we have tried to maintain the same credibility and quality of news that the newspaper’s English edition is known for. In sync with evolving tastes and technology, we have upgraded ourselves and formally relaunched this new-look website today. We assure our readers that we will maintain the integrity and rigour in our news coverage and try our best to live up to their expectations.