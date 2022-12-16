Business Standard launches its new-look Hindi website

Business Standard Hindi Editor Kailash Nautiyal said: “Business Standard Hindi began its journey on February 16, 2008, with Delhi and Mumbai editions. Together with these, we also started our digital journey. It was an experiment in Hindi business journalism at the time. For almost 15 years, we have tried to maintain the same credibility and quality of news that the newspaper’s English edition is known for. In sync with evolving tastes and technology, we have upgraded ourselves and formally relaunched this new-look website today. We assure our readers that we will maintain the integrity and rigour in our news coverage and try our best to live up to their expectations.