Business Today Banking & Economy Summit 2023 will set the themes for the industry in 2023

The agenda for Business Today Banking & Economy Summit 2023 has been meticulously set against the backdrop of the global economy facing extraordinary challenges, such as tremendous unpredictability in demand; an economic slowdown; supply chain disruption; rising inflation; and interest rate hikes. This annual intellectual summit will feature panel discussions and fireside conversations where eminent speakers discuss how, despite these obstacles, the Indian economy is in better form than most other emerging economies and the global economy, but is yet not immune to the global crises' repercussions.