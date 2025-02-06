Business Today Budget Round Table 2025: Key insights from Sitharaman, Goyal, and Gadkari

The Business Today Budget Roundtable 2025 brought together key policymakers to discuss India’s economic outlook. The Budget Round Table 2025 featured discussions on India's economy, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that fundamentals remain strong and dismissing concerns of a structural slowdown. “In every Budget, there is a clear sense that we respect taxpayers”, she emphasised, highlighting income tax rebates, including increased relief under the new tax regime.

At the Round Table, Sitharaman stated that India’s economy is resilient and ruled out a structural slowdown. She said the government remains focused on tax reforms and economic stability. She also noted that higher disposable income under the new tax regime could boost consumption and savings, benefiting sectors like FMCG and banking.

The event saw Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal firmly reject the idea of a BRICS currency, stating, “We don’t support any BRICS currency… It is impossible to think of a BRICS currency.” Goyal also addressed concerns over rupee depreciation, emphasising the need for a stronger currency in the long run. “Depreciation is a bad thing. We believe that in the long run, we must focus on a stronger currency because we are still an import-dependent country,” he added.

In another insightful session, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari outlined India’s infrastructure vision, projecting Rs 5 lakh crore from highway monetisation while acknowledging land acquisition and environmental clearances as key challenges. He noted that toll income is expected to reach Rs 1.4 lakh crore in two years, and if further monetised, it could yield Rs 15 lakh crore. Despite a 2.4% rise in budgetary allocation for highways, he pointed out that execution bottlenecks remain.

Amid global uncertainties, Finance and Revenue Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey flagged concerns over trade disruptions and rising protectionist policies, emphasizing that India remains committed to open markets. Meanwhile, Electronics & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that India’s foundational AI model will be ready by the end of the year, adding that 10,000 GPUs are already available for research.

On the investment front, market veteran Vijay Kedia projected continued market consolidation, advising investors to focus on government-driven themes like tourism. Value Research CEO Dhirendra Kumar suggested a gradual investment strategy, while Mosaic Asset Management’s Maneesh Dangi remained bullish on IT and services.

The event featured 10 power-packed sessions with insights from over 15 industry-leading speakers, delivering impactful discussions and valuable takeaways. With NSE joining as an exchange partner, the event saw a gathering of more than 200 corporate executives, industry stalwarts, and experts, fostering meaningful conversations.

