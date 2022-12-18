Business Today Golf is Back! Teeing Off on Sunday, the 18th of December

For the first time, BT Golf has also come up with a ladies' tournament, which has attracted its own share of interest divided between luminaries from the corporate world, the social sector and the arts. BT Golf Delhi – as indeed the four other events across India – will have a maximum handicap allowance of 24, and participants need to submit handicap certificates duly certified by their clubs. Scoring will be on the Stableford points with a 3/4 handicap of each player.