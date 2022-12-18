Business Today Golf is Back! Teeing Off on Sunday, the 18th of December

The event will be held in 5 major metropolitan cities which are Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru from December to March.
Business Today –the business news and views offering from the India Today Group – is all set to hit the green with the 23rd edition of BT Golf on Sunday, 18th December, in Delhi, where hard hitting corporate barons touch the green before soaring in the sky.
An array of top names from the world of commerce and governance, sports stars and celebrities will tee it up at the opening Business Today Golf event of the 2022-23 season, reviving India’s most prestigious multi-city corporate tournament.
For the first time, BT Golf has also come up with a ladies' tournament, which has attracted its own share of interest divided between luminaries from the corporate world, the social sector and the arts. BT Golf Delhi – as indeed the four other events across India – will have a maximum handicap allowance of 24, and participants need to submit handicap certificates duly certified by their clubs. Scoring will be on the Stableford points with a 3/4 handicap of each player.
The event will be held in 5 major metropolitan cities which are Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru from December to March. ‘BT Golf’ is coming back in a newer and refreshing format.
The Corporate Life of a CEO and a Game of Golf have a lot in common – Vision, Strategy, Acumen, Prediction and the never ending zeal, the winning spirit & similarly the gratifications are also rewarding in both the spaces.
Business Today Golf celebrates the winning spirit of the Corporate Champions not only in the Office Suites but also on the golfing greens.
We are happy to have Royal Ranthambore as presenting partner, co-powered by Indian Oil, Tourism Partner – Rajasthan Tourism, Associate Partner – Titan Corporate Business Group, and Nautica as Apparel Partner.
(We got this information in a press release).