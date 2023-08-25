Business Today India@100 Summit: achieving global leadership

The next session, titled 'Building a Resilient Bharat', will feature Baba Kalyani, chairman & MD of Bharat Forge , and Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder & Chairman of Cyient. This will be followed by 'An Alternative View of India@100' with P Chidambaram, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. The next session will see Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder of Acevector Group & Titan Capital; Rajan Navani, CMD of Jetline Group of Companies; Trivikraman Thampy, co-founder & Co-CEO of Games24x7; and Ankit Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO of ideaForge Technology, deliberate on 'A Tech-Led Future for Every Indian'. This will be followed by a session on 'The Path To Global Economic Leadership' featuring Ambassador (Ret.) Atul Keshap, President of USIBC, and Gautam Chikermane, Vice President of Observer Research Foundation.