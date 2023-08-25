Business Today India@100 Summit: achieving global leadership

The Business Today India@100 Summit will be held in Delhi on August 26, 2023 and will include a variety of Indian and international leaders who will talk about India's goal to become a $26 trillion economy by the 100th anniversary of its independence in 2047. The event will have sessions focused on the country's progress so far, particularly in relation to India's G20 presidency. The 2nd BT India@100 Summit provides a opportunity to talk about a future global future that is prosperous for everyone.
The first session of the day will be on ‘Building Tomorrow's Roads Today’, with Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways. This will be followed by Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft, talking about ‘How Can AI Change India and the World’.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, Electronics & Information Technology, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, will be the next speaker in the session ‘Driving into the Digital Future’. This will be followed by Borge Brende, president, World Economic Forum, who will share his views on ‘Why the World Bets on India’.
Next, Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, will talk about India's G20 presidency and how it has presented the country a unique opportunity to demonstrate its long-term vision and plans for the next decade in the session ‘Towards Achieving Global Leadership’. This will be followed by a session titled ‘$40 Trillion Indian Stock Market by 2047’ with Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE.
The next session after lunch will be called 'A Bright Future Powered by Renewables', which will feature Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power Company Ltd; Deepak Sharma, MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India; Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group; and Kamran Khan, Managing Director & Head of ESG for Asia Pacific of Deutsche Bank Group. This will be followed by a session on 'India: The World’s Consumption Hub' with Jayen Mehta, MD of Amul; Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC in India; and Manish Sharma, Chairman & CEO of Panasonic India.
After Gautam Kumra finishes discussing growth goals for the G20, Union Minister of Civil Aviation & Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia will talk about how to provide opportunities for a billion Indians.
The next session, titled 'Building a Resilient Bharat', will feature Baba Kalyani, chairman & MD of Bharat Forge , and Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder & Chairman of Cyient. This will be followed by 'An Alternative View of India@100' with P Chidambaram, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. The next session will see Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder of Acevector Group & Titan Capital; Rajan Navani, CMD of Jetline Group of Companies; Trivikraman Thampy, co-founder & Co-CEO of Games24x7; and Ankit Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO of ideaForge Technology, deliberate on 'A Tech-Led Future for Every Indian'. This will be followed by a session on 'The Path To Global Economic Leadership' featuring Ambassador (Ret.) Atul Keshap, President of USIBC, and Gautam Chikermane, Vice President of Observer Research Foundation.
Next, Jayant Sinha and Abhishek Manu Singhvi will talk about ‘India’s Economic Destiny’. This will be followed by the final session of the day, titled ‘Reaching for the Stars’ with Dr Jitendra Singh.
The India Today Group will be hosting the 2nd BT India@100 Summit, which builds upon the success of the first edition. This summit will be a key platform that brings together diverse stakeholders, esteemed thought leaders, policymakers, and influential business figures. The goal of the summit is to discuss India's growing significance and influence on the global stage, and to explore ways to collaborate, exchange ideas, and foster dialogue to shape a future where India's economic prowess plays a vital role in the global arena.
(We got this information in a press release).