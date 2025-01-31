Business Today unveils special budget day programming

Business Today will provide comprehensive coverage of the Union Budget 2025-26 with its special programming, ‘Budget Day, The BT Way’. As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her eighth consecutive budget on February 1, 2025, the channel will offer analysis, expert insights, and real-time reactions from key financial voices.

Advertisment

Business Today’s coverage will analyse how the budget will impact markets, businesses, and taxpayers, beginning with pre-budget expectations from industry stalwarts. Kicking off the discussion will be Anurag Singh, managing partner at Ansid Capital, alongside financial experts sharing key insights on anticipated fiscal policies.

A comprehensive market preview will follow, featuring Gaurang Shah, senior VP at Geojit Financial Services, and Shivangi Sarda, technical and derivatives analyst at MOFSL, setting the tone for the trading day.

As the markets open, a panel including Vaishali Parekh, VP – technical research and analysis, Prabhudas Lilladher; Sharad Avasthi, head of research (PCG), SMIFS; and Arun Kejriwal, market expert, will analyse early market trends. Manish Sonthalia, director and CIO at Emkay Investment Managers; Punita Kumar Sinha, managing partner at Pacific Paradigm Advisors; and Deven Choksey, MD of DR Choksey FinServ, will provide critical investment perspectives.

A key segment, the Budget Preview, will feature several economic minds, including Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda; TP Oswal, tax expert; Subhash Garg, former finance secretary; and Sunil Singhania, founder of Abakkus Asset Manager LLP, offering deep dives into policy expectations and fiscal projections.

Live reactions to the Budget Speech will be led by Business Today’s anchors: Rahul Kanwal, news director of India Today and Aaj Tak, and executive director at Business Today; Siddharth Zarabi, editor, Business Today; Shailendra Bhatnagar, editor (markets), Business Today; and Sakshi Batra, senior associate editor and anchor, Business Today.

Additional expert insights will come from Harendra Kumar, MD – Institutional Equities, Elara Capital; Nischal Maheshwari, market expert; Radhika Rao, ED and senior economist, DBS Bank Singapore; Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions; and Ketan Dalal, MD of Katalyst Advisors LLP.

Seasoned market analysts such as Shankar Sharma, founder of GQuant; Taher Badshah, president and CIO at Invesco Mutual Fund; Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO of WhiteOak Capital AMC; Trideep Bhattacharya, CIO – equities, Edelweiss AMC; and Naveen Kulkarni, CIO of Axis Securities PMS, will assess the immediate market impact post-budget speech.

Industry stalwarts Amisha Vora, chairperson and MD of PL Capital – Prabhudas Lilladher; Dhiraj Relli, MD and CEO of HDFC Securities; Vijay Kedia, MD of Kedia Securities; and Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and CIO of Marcellus Investment Managers, will provide exclusive investment strategies to navigate the financial landscape in the year ahead.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.