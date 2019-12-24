Buyandship’s data shed light on emerging Xmas, year-end shopping trends among Indian consumers

Buyandship, the popular global parcel forwarder, released new data on the crazed weeks of the ongoing Xmas shopping season, shedding light on emerging trends among Indian shoppers when it comes to cross-border e-commerce. A key finding is that Indian shoppers increasingly look overseas to bag the best prices and deals on the brands and goods they love.
According to Buyandship, Indian consumers overwhelmingly crave US brands and goods, with 93 percent of its shipments to India during this shopping season coming from the US, while the rest were from the UK. Nearly 42 percent of all purchases were of men’s and women’s clothing from popular fashion brands such as Ralph Lauren, GAP, and Michael Kors, as fashionable and savvy Indian consumers sought to buy direct from oversea brands. Toys and games available exclusively in overseas markets followed at 11 percent with books (8 percent), mobile phones and accessories (6 percent), and winter sports gear (6 percent) as the last most popular categories. While men from Tier-I cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai made the lion’s share of shipments on Buyandship during the season, shoppers from other cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, and Pune also made use of the cross border e-commerce platform’s parcel forwarding services during the shopping season. Most Indian shoppers were aged 25-34.
“Because Buyandship streamlines the process of shipping goods from overseas, our customers can shop online with ease, access the best deals from around the globe, and save on international shipping costs. As the Christmas shopping season continues, we expect demand to remain steady as our Indian customers hunt for more exclusive oversea products and lower prices,” said Wilson Chan, chief executive officer of Buyandship.
The trends reveal that when it comes to cross-border Xmas shopping, the average Indian consumer’s trends and tastes are very similar to those of Buyandship’s other major markets in Asia, such as Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Macau. In those regions, too, men’s and women’s clothing was the most popular category, with baby products, luxury beauty, and toys and games rounding out the top spots. Prior to Black Friday, which marked the onset of the Xmas shopping season, Buyandship announced major deals from oversea brands and retailers to make sure that Indian online shoppers don’t miss out on what is one of the biggest shopping events on the planet.
With Buyandship, Indian shoppers can freely hunt for bargains overseas and enjoy international shipping on their orders for only $6 per pound in shipping fees, and leave high shipping costs behind. Moreover, with Buyandship Indian shoppers can access deals from overseas online shops that usually offer only domestic shipping. As major brands and retailers overseas, including Ralph Lauren, Carter’s, and Gap Factory, the most popular online shopping destinations for Buyandship users continue to host Xmas and year-end sales with 40 to 60 percent off, Buyandship expects the rush to continue through the holiday season to New Year’s Eve. Buyandship is also offering free shipping credits for its Indian customers throughout the holiday season. For more information on deals and promo codes, users can visit the website.
(We got this information in a press release.)