Buyandship’s data shed light on emerging Xmas, year-end shopping trends among Indian consumers

According to Buyandship, Indian consumers overwhelmingly crave US brands and goods, with 93 percent of its shipments to India during this shopping season coming from the US, while the rest were from the UK. Nearly 42 percent of all purchases were of men’s and women’s clothing from popular fashion brands such as Ralph Lauren, GAP, and Michael Kors, as fashionable and savvy Indian consumers sought to buy direct from oversea brands. Toys and games available exclusively in overseas markets followed at 11 percent with books (8 percent), mobile phones and accessories (6 percent), and winter sports gear (6 percent) as the last most popular categories. While men from Tier-I cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai made the lion’s share of shipments on Buyandship during the season, shoppers from other cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, and Pune also made use of the cross border e-commerce platform’s parcel forwarding services during the shopping season. Most Indian shoppers were aged 25-34.