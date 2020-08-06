BYJU’S acquires WhiteHat Jr

Ed-tech company, BYJU’S has announced that it has acquired Mumbai based ed-tech start-up, WhiteHat Jr.
This partnership brings together two formidable brands: BYJU’S, with its unmatched breadth of offerings and creator of India’s most-loved school-learning app, and WhiteHat Jr., a hugely popular and unique coding platform. With coding fast emerging as a key skill for the future, this integration will help BYJU’S further expand its offerings in India. This acquisition will also accelerate BYJU’S US expansion plans. This partnership is timely with the Government of India pushing skills such as coding from early classes with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
After the acquisition, BYJU’S will make significant investments in WhiteHat Jr’s technology platform, product innovation while expanding the teacher base to cater to demand from new markets. WhiteHat Jr. Founder, Karan Bajaj will continue to lead and scale this business in India and the US.
“We started WhiteHat Jr. to make kids creators instead of consumers of technology,” explains Karan Bajaj, Founder, WhiteHat Jr. “Technology is at the centre of every human interaction today and we had set out to create a coding curriculum that was being delivered live and connected students and teachers like never before. Integration with a visionary company such as BYJU’S will help take this idea to new heights and help unleash the remarkable creative potential of kids at a global scale.”
“WhiteHat Jr is the leader in the live online coding space. Karan has proven his mettle as an exceptional founder and the credit goes to him and his team for creating coding programs that are loved by kids. Under his leadership the company has achieved phenomenal growth in India and the US in a short span of time.” said Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU’S
“Empowering children with the right future skills has always been part of our vision at BYJU’S and coding fits well into this. WhiteHat Jr’s coding product capabilities, combined with our pedagogy, expertise and scale, will help expand our learning offerings for school students.”, Byju added.
